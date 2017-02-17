UPDATE 3-Smucker's revenue misses on weak Folgers coffee, pet food sales

* Sees FY sales down 3 pct
* Expects Folgers sales to remain soft in Q4
* Q3 pet food sales down 4 pct
* Shares fall 6 pct
(Adds details from conference call, share move)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Feb 17 J.M. Smucker Co said full-year
sales may fall more than it had previously anticipated as its
Folgers coffee and pet snacks businesses face pressure from
rising competition and commodity costs.
Smucker's shares fell as much as 6 percent to $130.01 in
morning trading on Friday.
Green coffee prices are expected to rise through early 2017
as drought has hit coffee output from top grower Brazil for
three straight years.
Last month, Smucker raised prices by an average 6 percent to
make up for the rise in the commodity's cost.
Smucker's U.S. coffee sales fell 7 percent in the third
quarter ended Jan. 31, while profit dropped 12 percent.
The company said it was facing a "tough cost situation" in
its Folgers K Cups business, owing to its old supply chain
arrangement.
"We think there is an opportunity as our contracts roll off
to improve that dramatically," Steven Oakland, who heads,
Smucker's coffee and U.S. food and beverage businesses, said on
a conference call.
The company said it expected Folgers sales to remain soft in
the fourth quarter as well.
The company's pet foods business, its biggest in terms of
sales, has been under pressure from rivals Mars Petcare and
Nestle's Purina, which are using promotions and
discounts to lure customers.
Sales in that business, which accounted for 29 percent of
its total revenue, fell 4 percent in the quarter.
The company said shortage of a key ingredient for its
Natural Balance premium pet food, which hurt sales in the third
quarter, is expected to continue into the current quarter.
Smucker's net income fell 27 percent to $134.6 million, or
$1.16 per share, in the latest quarter partly due to a charge
related to certain trademarks within its pet foods business.
Excluding items, the company earned $2 per share, in line
with the analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net sales fell 5 percent to $1.88 billion,
their third straight quarterly decline, missing analysts'
estimate.
Smucker's said it expected adjusted sales to fall 3 percent
for the year ending April, compared with its previous estimate
of flat to down 1 percent.
The company also trimmed the top end of its adjusted
earnings range by 5 cents, bringing it to $7.60-$7.70 per share.
Shares of the company were down 4.6 percent at $131.51 on
the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Thursday's close, the stock
had gained 8 percent in the last 12 months.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)