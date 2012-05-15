Snam seeking 2 bln euro loans for growth after Eni

MILAN-LONDON May 15 Italian gas transport group Snam is looking to sign around 2 billion euros in loans to help fund expansion opportunities as the group gears up for life without parent Eni, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The loans will be on top of an 11 billion euro loan it is negotiating to back the sale of Eni's 52.5 percent stake in Snam, the sources added.

"The loans of around 2 billion euros will be bilateral deals with single banks with a view to providing liquidity for any growth opportunities that could come along for Snam," one of the sources said.

The Italian government has called on state-controlled Eni to sell its controlling stake in Snam before September next year in an effort to reduce energy prices and boost competition.

When the companies divide, state-controlled Eni will be able to ask for the early repayment of debt, prompting a refinancing.

Banks have already received a term sheet outlining details for the 11 billion-euro syndicated loan led by BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit in what will be one of the biggest syndicated loans of the year.

When the loan is secured Snam will then tap the bond market to refinance the debt.

"Snam will test the market with a bond of 1-2 billion euros before or at the start of August which will probably have a maturity of 5 to a maximum of 7 years," a second source said.

Snam declined to comment.