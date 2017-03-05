Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's

NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share
price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its
much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to
an article in Barron's.
Shares of the messaging app company closed at $27.09 on
Friday, well above its IPO price of $17 per share set on
Wednesday. The owner of Snapchat, an app popular with young
people for its disappearing messages, raised $3.4 billion in its
IPO.
According to the Barron's article, Snap is valued at about
34 times its projected 2017 revenue of $1 billion, based on its
enterprise value, while Facebook is valued at 10 times
sales.
Even if strong growth is assumed, it is hard to justify more
than half the current stock price, Barron's said.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)