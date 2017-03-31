Snapchat adds more accessible search feature

March 31 Snap Inc said on Friday its
Snapchat messaging app would add an option for users to search
through photos and videos that users have posted to the public.
The move comes just days after larger rival Facebook Inc
stepped up efforts to encourage users to take more photos
and edit them with digital stickers that show the influence of
Snapchat.
Snapchat will enable users to search for photos and videos
known as "Snaps" posted to the "Our Story" option on the app, by
creating new "Stories" using machine learning technology, the
company said in a blog post. (bit.ly/2oiuqBC)
The "Our Story" option is derived from Snap's widely-copied
"Stories" feature that is a slideshow of user content that
disappears after 24 hours.
"Our Story" allows users to post their Snaps as part of a
larger public collection, which users will be able to search
through with the latest update.
For instance, users can use the search feature to find
"Snaps" related to events such as local basketball games and
topics such as puppies.
The search feature, which will be rolled out in some cities
starting Friday, is an addition to curated "Stories", where
public "Snaps" about major events like Wimbledon or the
Coachella music festival already appear.
Snapchat popularized the sharing of digitally decorated
photographs on social media, especially among teenagers, but
faces intense competition from larger Facebook and
Facebook-owned Instagram.
Users will now be able to search for over one million
"Stories" on Snapchat, Snap said, making the app more
accessible.
Snap's shares were up 1.5 percent in afternoon trading,
while Facebook's stock was down marginally.
