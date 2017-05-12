Snap earnings 'miss' shows misreading of analyst 'expectations'

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 12 A widespread view on Wall
Street this week was that Snap Inc fell short of
revenue forecasts when it posted its first quarterly results as
a public company, triggering a big selloff in its shares.
In fact there were two distinct camps of forecasters, which
suggests the earnings "miss" was a matter of interpretation, and
other factors were behind the stock decline.
A Reuters review of 19 predictions heading into Snap's
earnings report on Wednesday shows that analysts affiliated with
the underwriters of Snap's initial public offering in March had
far lower revenue expectations than investment firms not
involved in the IPO.
Nine investment firms that were not underwriters predicted
on average that Snap's revenue would grow slightly from the
prior quarter to $168.4 million, even though the company in its
IPO prospectus had estimated a decline due to the seasonal
nature of its advertising business.
Analysts affiliated with 10 underwriters forecast on average
that revenue would hit $138.4 million, $30 million below the
estimate of the non-underwriting firms.
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, which like Reuters is a unit of
Thomson Reuters Corp, published an analyst average of
$158 million.
Just after 1 p.m. Pacific Time (2200 GMT), Snap reported
$149.6 million in revenue, well below the average forecast but
comfortably beating the estimates of the bullish analysts
affiliated with the underwriters.
In principle, all analysts work from the same numbers. But
analysts affiliated with Snap's underwriters, for example, may
have followed the company for a longer period of time.
At investment firms, stock analysts are walled off from the
investment banking business, and there is no evidence they
shared information on Snap.
Analysts with "buy" ratings on a stock have an incentive to
set quarterly estimates that the company is likely to beat,
because upbeat results tend to boost stock prices. But a bearish
analyst could be driven to put forward a high estimate that the
company is likely to miss.
With the first-quarter reporting season nearly complete, 75
percent of S&P 500 companies' earnings per share beat analysts'
expectations, while only 18 percent of companies missed,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The volatility in the stock was the function of an
incredibly difficult setup where the most bullish financial
expectations corresponded with the most bearish sentiment," said
James Cakmak, an analyst at Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. His
firm, not an underwriter, expected revenue at $169.9 million.
Going into Snap's earnings announcement after the market
close on Wednesday, anticipation was high about what kind of
user growth the company's Snapchat messaging app would show and
how much ad revenue it was bringing in.
Ahead of time, the Venice, California-based firm said in
securities filings that it expected a seasonal decline from its
$165.7 million in revenue during the final quarter 2016.
Not everyone believed Snap's warning, though.
"Some people may have taken these words more literally, and
some less so," said Shebly Seyrafi, managing director at FBN
Securities.
FBN was on the high end of the estimates, at $195.6 million,
because "it is not uncommon for high-growth companies to grow
through Q1," Seyrafi said in an interview on Thursday.
In Snap's case, it did not, and the stock plunged as much as
24 percent after hours on Wednesday to $17.58. On Friday, it
rose 6 percent to $19.14.
But the share reaction cannot really be explained by missed
forecasts, because a close reading shows that any shortfall was
marginal at best.
Snap seemed to have missed a different kind of expectation,
or maybe hope, that it would blow past forecasts. When that did
not happen, the stock sank.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Additional reporting by Noel
Randewich; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Richard Chang)