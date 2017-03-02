Investors see Snap's IPO as 'too big to fail'

| NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, March 2
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 Institutional
investors anxious not to be left out of this year's marquee
initial public offering helped Snap Inc pull off the
biggest U.S.-listed technology share sale this week since
Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba Group Holding Inc
smashed records in 2014.
Keen to boost returns and with a dearth of new stocks to
buy, the IPO of a buzzy social media group was a "must-have" for
money managers despite concerns about the company's strategy,
slowing user growth and lack of voting rights for new investors,
sources familiar with the offer said.
"Taking a piece of the company is almost a foregone
conclusion," said Evan Pondel, president of investor relations
firm PondelWilkinson Inc.
Investors' ardor for Snap shares - which rose almost 50
percent in its market debut on Thursday, giving it a market
value of nearly $30 billion - bodes well for future tech IPOs.
Although blockbuster names such as Uber Technologies Inc
and Airbnb Inc are not expected to go public this
year, there is a lineup of smaller technology companies
preparing to list in the coming months that could benefit from
residual investor enthusiasm, technology investors said.
To ensure a successful market launch, Snap's bankers
deployed a common tactic on big tech IPOs: they limited supply.
Snap offered only 15 percent of the company to investors,
including retail investors and short-term hedge funds, sources
familiar with the IPO strategy told Reuters, speaking on
condition of anonymity as the process is private.
"All this concern about the number of users slowing down - a
tech IPO of this sort has nothing to do with the business,
nothing," said Philippe Collard, founding partner at Yabusame
Partners, which advises technology startups. "It has everything
to do with a financial transaction where you create artificial
demand.”
Hedge funds are famous for buying into an IPO only to sell
shortly after, but institutional investors are not above quickly
"flipping" a stock if they see an opportunity.
However, a quarter of the new offer was subject to a
one-year lockup, an unusual stipulation, limiting the amount of
churn.
PENT-UP DEMAND
Large actively managed mutual funds are among the most
sought-after IPO investors because of their size and their
tendency to hold stocks for longer. They develop strong ties to
IPO underwriters by virtue of being prolific IPO investors and
providing the banks' brokerage business with trading fees.
These funds are also under pressure to boost performance as
investors redirect tens of billions of dollars each month into
index-tracking funds, which cost less and over time have
performed better.
Fidelity Investments, BlackRock, T. Rowe Price and
Wellington Management began piling into pre-IPO tech companies
in 2014, and both Fidelity and T. Rowe Price invested in Snap
during a private funding round last year, positioning them to
benefit from Thursday's pop.
Fidelity and T. Rowe Price declined to comment on whether
they had bought into the IPO this week.
There was significant pent-up demand for a new internet
stock. Snap, the parent group of popular disappearing-messaging
app Snapchat, went public after a long dry patch in the
technology IPO market, with 2016 the slowest year for such
launches since 2008.
In addition to the absence of new shares, acquisitions and
buy-backs have zapped investors in public technology companies
of places to park their cash. Technology mergers and
acquisitions and buybacks outpaced technology IPOs last year by
a ratio of 38 to 1, according to Thomson Reuters data.
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS
In its IPO roadshow in New York, San Francisco, London and
elsewhere, Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel brushed aside
concerns of slowing user growth and stressed Snap's potential to
change "the way people live and communicate," according to
sources who attended.
Even though many funds felt compelled to invest in Snap,
they still had questions for the company. But they asked the
toughest ones - about the company's corporate governance and
slowing user growth - behind closed doors, in small meetings
between management and the underwriters' preferred clients,
sources close to the situation said, asking not to be named
because the process is confidential.
Such a dynamic is typical of such a high-profile IPO, when a
full order book is all but guaranteed.
Those investors invited only to the roadshow lunches and
keen for a decent allocation are more interested in impressing
the IPO bankers – who take notes on who attends – with how
closely they have read up on the company, and do not want to
jeopardize their chances by rattling the company management,
said investor relations experts, bankers and lawyers.
"It's like going to do the college visit. When it's time to
decide who to admit, you look to see who put in the effort,"
said Lise Buyer, a principal with the IPO advisory firm Class V
Group.
On the roadshow, Snap largely deferred questions about its
user growth in public sessions. In New York, not a single
question was asked about the company's first-of-its kind share
structure that offers IPO investors no voting rights.
"It’s an exercise in diplomacy," Pondel said. "You can't be
too chest-pounding, because that’s not someone they may want to
have a piece of the company."
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York and Heather Somerville
and Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Additional reporting by
Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Bill
Rigby)