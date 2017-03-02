Snap HQ spoils community, Venice Beach protesters say

| LOS ANGELES, March 2
LOS ANGELES, March 2 As shares of
California-based Snap Inc began trading on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday, two dozen residents of the company's
adopted home of Venice Beach protested outside its offices,
accusing the growing tech company of spoiling their seaside
community.
Their chief complaint is that the maker of the popular
mobile messaging app Snapchat is turning the stylishly funky
beachfront neighborhood of Los Angeles into an office park,
driving up real estate prices and displacing working-class
residents.
"I'm here because Snapchat has been growing like a cancer
here," Bradford Eckhart, 47, a 20-year resident, said as
demonstrators carried signs with slogans such as "Snaprat,"
"StopSnap" and "Venice Beach is not for sale."
"They are really affecting the heart of this community. If
they stayed just in the office buildings it would be OK, but
they're not," he added.
Snap, part of the so-called Silicon Beach movement that has
seen high-tech firms flocking to Southern California's coast,
occupied a single seaside bungalow at its inception four years
ago but has since expanded to multiple properties within Venice
and adjacent Marina del Rey.
The protesters accuse Snap of buying up whole blocks of real
estate and illegally using many properties zoned for residential
use as office space. Locals also have complained that Snap's
private security service often blocks off public streets.
"I would rather see them get a campus," said Venice Beach
resident Barbara Londale, 36. According to her, Snap has
purchased 30 properties up against the Venice beachfront
sidewalk that harbors various eateries, bars, shops and the
neighborhood's famous bohemian stretch of outdoor vendors.
The company issued a statement on Thursday insisting that it
has worked "closely with local schools and nonprofits to be a
good neighbor."
"We don't just have our headquarters here; many of us also
call Venice home," Snap spokesman Kevin Galvin said. "No one
could have anticipated how quickly we've grown, and we have
already begun focusing our future growth outside of Venice."
Snap raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering on
Wednesday and its shares popped up 44 percent on the first day
of trading on Thursday, giving the company a market value of
more than $28 billion.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Bill Rigby)