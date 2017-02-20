CORRECTED-Snap arrives in London to woo sceptical investors ahead of IPO

(Corrects paragraph 2 to "targeting a valuation" instead "aims
to raise"; adds billion to show the range was $20 billion to $25
billion)
* Price range already trimmed to $19.5-$22.3 bln
* Concerns around growth model, voting rights
* One-hour London roadshow impresses investors
By Simon Jessop and Sophie Sassard
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular
messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow
on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its
initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth
prospects, valuation and corporate governance.
The U.S. company, which has yet to make a profit, is
targeting a valuation of between $19.5 billion and $22.3 billion
from listing on the New York Stock Exchange, after cutting its
initial target of $20 billion-$25 billion last week following
investor feedback.
Investors attending Monday's event said Snap's 26-year-old
Chief Executive Evan Spiegel gave a sleek presentation. However,
they were disappointed there were no projections on the
company's future revenues or advertising share - an indication
of how quickly Snap thinks it can make money from its huge user
base.
"That's the million dollar question and we won't find out
for some time," said one potential backer on his way out from
the hour-long event where Spiegel ditched his usual casual wear
and wore a suit with no tie.
Some were disappointed that it was just a
question-and-answer session with no demonstration of Snapchat's
spectacles, launched in the United States late last year, which
come with a built-in camera.
One attendee, however, said it made sense not to push the
hardware angle too much at this stage.
Few U.S. firms aside from Apple have made big
profits on hardware, and camera and wearable gadget makers have
much lower valuations than Snap is seeking.
Most of the questions related to how the company plans to
manage its engagement with advertisers and users, and monetise
that better, according to people who were in the room.
Its responses won over some potential investors.
"Management did a good show, they were very convincing,"
said one attendee.
Los Angeles-based Snap also plans roadshows in New York,
Boston and San Francisco. It expects to price its IPO after the
U.S. market closes on March 1, according to a confidential
document seen by Reuters.
GOVERNANCE CONCERNS
Some fund managers have said they will stay away from Snap
given its decision to adopt a three class share structure - the
first of its kind - that will mean shareholders who buy in
through the IPO will not have any voting rights.
Instead Spiegel and his co-founder Bobby Murphy will have
the right to 10 votes for every share, and existing investors
one vote for each of their shares.
"My view would be investors should tread with caution here,
the fact the shares will carry no voting rights would be a major
concern for me from a governance perspective," Richard Saldanha,
global equities fund manager at Aviva Investors, said ahead of
the roadshow. Aviva manages 318 billion pounds across a range of
asset classes.
Mike Fox, head of sustainable investments at Royal London
Asset Management, said the inability to vote against a company
at its annual general meeting was a "major red flag" and he
would not be taking part in the IPO.
"It is worth noting that while many U.S. tech firms have
delivered tremendous returns for investors following their
listing, performance of firms in this sector has not always
matched investor expectations following an IPO," he said, also
before the meeting.
Others were less worried, though.
"Snapchat offers a cocktail of hype, insane valuations,
dubious fundamentals and weak governance. However, the same was
said about companies like Google and Facebook when they listed,"
said Geir Lode, head of global equities at Hermes Investment
Management.
"For tech companies early in their lifecycle the weak
governance structure is fairly typical, and even with those
concerns subsequent shareholder returns have often been
stellar."
With tech-savvy millennial users of Snap's products able and
willing to quickly jump ship to the next Big Thing, there were
also concerns about its competitive position versus industry
rivals such as Facebook.
"Barriers for entry would appear low here as well, and you
could see their demographic - 18-34 year olds - easily shift to
another service," Aviva Investors' Saldanha said.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Susan Fenton)