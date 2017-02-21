Confident Snap brushes off concerns on second day of IPO roadshow

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 21 Snap Inc, owner of popular
messaging app Snapchat, fended off investor skepticism on the
second day of its IPO roadshow on Tuesday, betting on the
charisma of CEO Evan Spiegel, 26, whom it introduced as a "once
in a generation founder."
Snap is targeting a valuation of between $19.5 billion and
$22.3 billion from listing on the New York Stock Exchange in two
weeks. It cut its initial target of $20 billion-$25 billion last
week following negative investor feedback.
In a room of more than 400 investors on the 36th floor of
New York's Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Spiegel brushed aside
concerns of slowing user growth and stressed Snap's potential to
change "the way people live and communicate," according to
sources who asked not to be identified because the meeting was
closed to the press.
Many investors remained unconvinced by Snap's claim that it
is more valuable than Facebook Inc based on revenue at
the time of its IPO in 2012. Still, they acknowledged that Snap
has built momentum as this year's biggest technology IPO and the
darling of millennials.
"They could have been in their underwear up there and no
one would have cared," said one investor who attended the
roadhow on Tuesday.
In the Q&A with management that took up the entire session,
not one attendee asked about the company's first-of-its kind
share structure that offers IPO investors no voting rights.
Investors were wary that being too critical might prompt the
company to limit their allocation in the offering, an investor
said.
Spiegel and co-founder Bobby Murphy will have the right to
10 votes for every share, and existing investors such as venture
capital backers will get one vote for each share.
Investors seeking clear answers to concerns around metrics,
particularly the company's long-touted new user growth, were
disappointed. New user growth slowed in the second half of 2016,
and just this week Facebook's WhatsApp introduced a disappearing
photo-messaging service similar to Snapchat's. Last year,
Facebook introduced disappearing videos to its Instagram
platform that resemble Snapchat's.
Spiegel said the company's growth is "lumpy," due to new
launches that have varying degrees of success. In a recent
update of its IPO registration document, the company also
pointed to technical issues facing Android devices that have
hindered new user growth outside the United States.
Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan asked investors to gauge
how much users engaged by looking at Snap's cost of revenue.
Traditionally, investors focus on metrics such as daily active
users or minutes spent on the app.
Snap's cost of revenue is primarily driven by how much the
company has to pay to partners such as Alphabet Inc's
Google and Amazon.com Inc to support data and
bandwidth. This is based on how often users engage with the app
and the types of features they use.
One investor saw a "huge red flag" when Snap's leaders did
not answer the question of where they see the company in five
years.
"There was so much hubris there it scared me away... This
felt like the late technology bubble roadshows," one of the
investors said, referring to the IPO bonanza of the dot-com boom
in 2000.
