CORRECTED-Snap daily users rise 36.1 pct in first report after IPO

May 10 Snap Inc, the parent of popular disappearing-messaging app Snapchat, reported a 36.1 percent increase in daily user growth in the company's first quarterly results after its red-hot IPO, amid stiff competition from Facebook Inc.

Snap said on Wednesday its daily active users (DAUs) rose to 166 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from 122 million a year earlier.

The company had reported a 47.7 percent rise in users for the fourth quarter and a 62.8 percent jump in the third quarter, according to its IPO filing.

J.P. Morgan expected Snap's first-quarter DAUs to grow to 166 million, while Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co Inc pegged it at 173 million.

Facebook, which once made a $3 billion bid for Snapchat, has upped the ante by making the camera a central piece of its apps and offering features similar to Snap on its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

The company recently said Instagram Stories alone had reached 200 million daily active users.

Snap said revenue rose jumped nearly four-fold to $149.6 million, helped by advertising sales.

The company's net loss widened to $2.21 billion, or $2.31 per share, in the first quarter, from $104.6 million, or 14 cents per share, due to stock-based compensation around the IPO.

Snapchat launched in 2012 as a mobile app that allows users to send photos that vanish within seconds.

Snapchat launched in 2012 as a mobile app that allows users to send photos that vanish within seconds.

The company rebranded as Snap Inc last year, and its $3.4 billion public listing in March was the hottest technology offering in three years.