Time Warner signs deal to develop shows for Snapchat

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Time Warner Inc said on Monday it signed a deal with Snap Inc to develop up to 10 original shows for Snapchat over the next two years.
The media company also said it would invest in advertising from its HBO, Turner and Warner Bros units on Snapchat over the two-year period. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.