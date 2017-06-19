版本:
Time Warner signs deal to develop shows for Snapchat

June 19 Time Warner Inc said on Monday it signed a deal with Snap Inc to develop up to 10 original shows for Snapchat over the next two years.

The media company also said it would invest in advertising from its HBO, Turner and Warner Bros units on Snapchat over the two-year period. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
