Snapchat settles with FTC, faces 20 years privacy oversight

SAN FRANCISCO May 8 Messaging startup Snapchat
has settled charges by U.S. regulators of deceiving consumers by
promising that photos sent on its service disappeared forever
after a certain period of time.
Under the terms of the settlement, Snapchat's privacy
practices will be monitored by an independent professional for
the next 20 years.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, photos sent on
Snapchat could, in fact, be saved by recipients using several
methods.
The FTC also said Snapchat collected certain personal
information about its users without their consent.
Snapchat is among a new crop of popular mobile apps that
competes with established Internet services such as Twitter Inc
and Facebook Inc.
