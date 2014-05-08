UPDATE 1-Snapchat settles with FTC, faces 20 years privacy oversight

(Adds FTC comment, Snapchat comment, details)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO May 8 Messaging startup Snapchat
has settled charges with U.S. regulators accusing it of
deceiving consumers by promising that photos sent on its service
disappeared forever after a certain period of time.
Under the terms of the settlement, Snapchat's privacy
practices will be monitored by an independent professional for
the next 20 years.
"If a company markets privacy and security as key selling
points in pitching its service to consumers, it is critical that
it keep those promises," Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman
Edith Ramirez said in a statement.
According to the FTC, photos sent on Snapchat could, in
fact, be saved by recipients using several methods.
The FTC also said Snapchat collected certain personal
information about its users without their consent and failed to
take proper security measures, resulting in a breach in which
hackers compiled a database of 4.6 million Snapchat user names
and phone numbers.
In a post on its official blog on Thursday, Snapchat
acknowledged that it had made mistakes, which it attributed to
being a young company focused on developing its product.
"While we were focused on building, some things didn't get
the attention they could have. One of those was being more
precise with how we communicated with the Snapchat community,"
the company said.
Snapchat is among a new crop of popular mobile apps that
competes with established Internet services such as Twitter Inc
and Facebook Inc. According to media reports
last year, Snapchat turned down a $3 billion acquisition offer
from Facebook.
The settlement with the FTC is subject to a 30-day public
comment period, after which the commission will decided whether
to make the consent decree final.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Cynthia Osterman)