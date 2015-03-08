Snapchat management holds talks with Saudi's Prince Alwaleed

DUBAI, March 8 Senior management of Snapchat
held talks with Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal on
potential cooperation, the prince's investment company said in
a statement on Sunday.
The meeting, which included the mobile messaging company's
Chief Executive Evan Spiegel and Chief Strategy Officer Imran
Khan, comes as Snapchat embarks on a new funding round that
values the business at up to $19 billion.
"On the agenda of discussions was future potential business
cooperation between Kingdom Holding and Snapchat in
the technology field," Kingdom Holding, which is 95 percent
owned by Prince Alwaleed, said in a statement without
elaborating.
The billionaire prince has made a number of investments in
technology brands in the past, including social messaging
service Twitter and Chinese e-commerce company JD.com
Inc.
Los Angeles-based Snapchat, which allows its more than 100
million users to send messages that disappear after a few
seconds, is looking to raise as much as $500 million in its
latest funding round.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)