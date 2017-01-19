RPT--U.S exchanges rent helicopter, drape banner in pursuit of Snapchat IPO

(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Lauren Hirsch, Liana B. Baker and Olivia Oran
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK Jan 19 This past
November, Nasdaq Inc hired a helicopter to film
Manhattan's skyline using Snapchat's new video-camera sunglasses
and sent the aerial footage to its social media followers.
The New York Stock Exchange - its arch-rival - on the same
day tweeted a video shot from the floor of its exchange, showing
that it too was using the social media giant's gadget.
The scramble to promote Snapchat's "spectacles" is revealing
the fierce competition between the two exchanges to host initial
public offerings (IPOs) of prominent technology startups.
Experts say the contest is less about the fees exchanges
generate from such listings than it is about bragging rights.
"Sometimes exchanges go to relatively extraordinary lengths
in order to attract a high-profile new listing," said Lise
Buyer, a principal with the IPO advisory firm Class V Group.
Snap Inc, Snapchat's parent company, is eyeing a spring
debut that may peg its value as high as $25 billion, sources
have told Reuters. It would be the biggest U.S. tech IPO since
Facebook Inc in 2012.
The listing would likely only generate a few hundred
thousand dollars in annual fees, but Snap's IPO carries prestige
that could help an exchange win future business.
The popular messaging service is just one of many private
technology companies expected to go public in the next year or
two, including peer-to-peer lodging company AirBnB Inc and
streaming music service Spotify Ltd.
"Competition among the exchanges is fierce and winning
large, marquee companies can have a halo effect that results in
future listings business," said Alex Wellins, co-founder of IPO
advisory and investor relations firm Blueshirt Group.
Snapchat is discussing a potential listing with both Nasdaq
and NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc
, and has not made a decision yet, people familiar with
the situation told Reuters. Snapchat, Nasdaq and NYSE declined
to comment.
FLASHY PROMOS
Exchanges, much like investment banks, often begin courting
high-profile companies long before they are ready to list.
Nasdaq and NYSE compete over their technology, fees,
reputation and support services for investor and public
relations. Their marketing includes buying advertising in
publications and outdoor signage for the companies, IPO advisers
said.
Up until now, the efforts to land even the most high profile
IPOs - such as Facebook and Twitter - happened largely behind
the scenes, with theatrics saved for listing day celebrations.
For instance, NYSE once let a monkey ride a horse around its
trading floor to mimic E*Trade Financial's television
commercial when the online broker switched exchanges in 2001.
The listing for E-trade has since returned to Nasdaq.
In 2015, Nasdaq built a 60-foot pool in Times Square for a
canine aquatics competition to celebrate the listing of dog food
company Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc.
With a public platform such as Snapchat though, the
exchanges want to show they understand and support the
technology while they are still competing for the listing.
Having their products used by the exchanges can also be an
important signal of their loyalty, said Pat Healy, chief
executive of Issuer Advisory Group, who has advised companies
such as Facebook, Zillow and Groupon on where to list.
"I'll do business with you if you give me the listing. I'll
buy advertising in your newspaper. I'll fly your airline. I'll
use your computer system," Healy said, describing the types of
promises exchanges make.
To be sure, a strong social media presence is important for
both the exchanges, and both use many social media platforms to
promote themselves and the companies that list with them.
ROLLING OUT THE BANNER
For Nasdaq, a Snapchat win would help redeem itself from
famously bumbling Facebook's IPO with massive technology errors.
Long known as the home for tech IPOs, the Facebook fiasco
put Nasdaq on the defensive. The exchange commanded 85 percent
of technology IPO proceeds in 2012, but by 2014 that plunged to
11 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
See graphic on Nasdaq and NYSE market share for tech IPOs:
(tmsnrt.rs/2jozzDH)
Nasdaq has since recouped a sizeable chunk of those losses
but it has been a slow period for tech IPOs. The last
high-profile U.S. Internet company to go public, Twitter Inc
, joined NYSE in 2013.
Still, with fewer companies going public, the stakes are
getting higher to lure listings.
Josh Machiz, a Nasdaq executive focused on its social media
efforts, said the exchange chose to rent the helicopter because
it wanted to come up with something "exciting and thoughtful"
for the launch of Snapchat's first hardware product. He declined
to comment on any effort to win the Snap IPO.
As for NYSE, it draped a large, bright yellow banner outside
its Lower Manhattan building to invite Snapchat followers in
October, the same month media reported Snapchat had hired
underwriters. Such banners are usually reserved to celebrate the
first listing day of companies.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York and Liana B. Baker in
San Francisco; Additional reporting by Olivia Oran and John
McCrank in New York; Editing by Carmel Crimmins, Lauren Tara
LaCapra and Bernard Orr)