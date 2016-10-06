UPDATE 2-Snapchat parent working on IPO valuing firm at $25 bln or more-WSJ

(Adds background)
Oct 6 Photo-sharing app Snapchat's parent is
working on an initial public offering that could value the
company at $25 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.
Snap Inc, which operates the app that lets users send videos
and messages that disappear in seconds, is looking to sell
shares as early as late March, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2cVicKG)
An IPO valued at $25 billion would be significantly higher
than Snapchat's most recent valuation of $17.81 billion, based
on a $1.81 billion financing round in May.
It would also represent the largest IPO by a technology
company since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
went public in 2014.
Snapchat had been talking to investment bankers about an IPO
towards the end of this year or early in 2017, technology
website The Information reported last month. (bit.ly/2dPvEkh)
"We aren't commenting on rumors or speculation about any
financing plans," the company said in an emailed statement on
Thursday.
Reports on Snap Inc's IPO come at a time when shares of
technology companies such as Square Inc and Box Inc
that went public over the last two years are trading
below their private market valuation.
Snapchat's valuation has grown in the last few years as the
company added advertising and sponsored contents to its
messaging service.
The company has told investors to expect $1 billion in
advertising revenue in 2017, according to sources familiar with
the matter.
The company received $3.1 million in advertising revenue for
the first 11 months of 2014, according to financial documents
leaked last year.
Snapchat is expected to have 58.6 million users in the
United States by the end of 2016 and that number is expected to
jump 13.6 percent to 66.6 million by next year, according to
research firm eMarketer.
