Snapchat opts for Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs to lead IPO-Bbg

Oct 12 Photo-sharing app Snapchat has chosen
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc as lead
bankers for its initial public offering, which could happen as
soon as March, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The banks were notified of their role early this week,
according to the report. (bloom.bg/2dSoglp)
Snapchat's parent is working on an initial public offering
that could value the company at $25 billion or more, the Wall
Street Journal reported last week.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Deutsche Bank AG,
Allen & Co, Barclays Plc and Credit Suisse Group AG
will also be involved as joint book runners, Bloomberg
reported on Wednesday.
Snapchat and the lead bankers were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)