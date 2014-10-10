Snapchat says third-party apps to blame for any leaked photos

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 Mobile messaging company Snapchat blamed third-party software apps for possible security lapses that may have led to its users' private photos being at risk of online publication by hackers.

"We can confirm that Snapchat servers were never breached and were not the source of these leaks," the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

A massive file containing at least 100,000 Snapchat photos has been collected by hackers who were preparing to publish them online, according to a report on Friday on the blog Business Insider. Snapchat allows its users to send each other photos and videos that automatically disappear after a few seconds.

Snapchat said that its users were "allegedly victimized by their use of third-party apps to send and receive Snaps, a practice that we expressly prohibit in our terms of use precisely because they compromise our users' security."

A Snapchat representative also noted that the company's statement was based only on media reports of the leaked photos, and that the company could not verify whether hackers had actually breached any third-party software containing stolen Snapchat photos.

Snapchat is particularly popular among teenagers, and some media reports raised concerns that the hackers' file could contain nude "selfie" pictures of teens who expected the photos to be deleted shortly after they were sent.

Reuters was not able to verify whether any Snapchat photos were posted online.

According to the Business Insider report, hackers may have obtained the photos by breaching the computer servers that power specialized, third-party services that allow consumers to save the Snapchat photos they receive. Users of the online file sharing forum 4Chan have downloaded the files and are creating a searchable database of the stolen photos, the report said.

The leaked photos could become particularly problematic for Snapchat, a privately owned company that has faced criticism for its privacy practices and that is in the process of raising money in a funding round that would give the company a $10 billion valuation, according to media reports.

The potential publishing of the private Snapchat photos comes shortly after nude pictures of actress Jennifer Lawrence and images purporting to be of dozens of other female actresses were posted on 4Chan. Media reports said Apple Inc's iCloud accounts had apparently been hacked to obtain the photos.

Los Angeles-based Snapchat is among a new crop of popular mobile apps that compete with established Internet services such as Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc.

In May, Snapchat settled charges with U.S. regulators accusing it of deceiving customers by promising that photos on its service disappeared forever. According to the Federal Trade Commission, photos sent on Snapchat could, in fact, be saved by recipients using several methods. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Matthew Lewis)