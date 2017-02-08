版本:
Snap's older user base slowly growing ahead of IPO -analyst

By Tim Baysinger
    Feb 8 Snap Inc's Snapchat lags far
behind rival social media outlets Facebook Inc, Instagram
and Twitter Inc in reaching older users, but the
soon-to-be public company has been growing that crucial
audience, analysis by MoffettNathanson of a regulatory filing
showed. 
    As Snap prepares for its planned stock market debut in March
, luring users older than 35 to the mobile app known
for user-generated photos and videos that disappear after 24
hours is seen as key in driving its overall growth. While
advertisers covet younger consumers, those 18- to 24-year-olds
can be notoriously fickle when it comes to social media
preferences, often moving on to the next big thing.
    Snap said in its S-1 filing on Thursday that its
younger-skewing user base leaves the company more vulnerable
than traditional media outlets to changing consumer tastes, and
that it could have trouble reaching older demographics.
    Snapchat reaches 35 percent of all Americans, according to
research firm MoffettNathanson's report, but that reach is
concentrated among younger users. During the fourth quarter of
2016, Snapchat reached 70 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds, but
just 23 percent of people over 35. 
    By comparison, Facebook reached 88 percent of people over 35
during the same period. Instagram reached 45 percent and Twitter
42 percent of that age group.
    Still, Snapchat's reach for those older users is up from
just 8 percent at the beginning of 2016, suggesting that segment
is growing.
    Meanwhile 58 percent of Snapchat's daily active users, a key
metric for advertisers, are between the ages of 13 and 24,
according to the MoffettNathanson report.
    "We think if anything, Snapchat is closest to Instagram
today in terms of demographic breakdown and growth profile. We
don't think it will ever reach the penetration or 35+ saturation
of a Facebook, nor will its ascent be as fast, however we also
don't believe it will flame out and ultimately fail as
spectacularly as Twitter either," analysts said in the report
released on Tuesday.
    Twitter's lack of user growth since it went public in 2013
has been a major reason for its falling stock price, which has
tumbled from more than $69 a share at the end of 2013 to trade
around $18 per share.
    Another potential source of concern for Snapchat and its
investors is the amount of time older users spend on the
platform. During the fourth quarter, users over 35 spent just
three minutes per day on Snapchat, down from five minutes per
day in the second quarter, its high point for the year among
that age group.
    Since ads are placed between photos and videos that users
scroll through, enticing them to stay on the mobile app for
longer periods of time allows Snap to sell more to advertisers.
    Snap declined to comment beyond the information in its
regulatory filings.
    When it comes to digital advertising, Facebook and
Alphabet's Google dominate the market. Together, the
two are expected to account for 60 percent of the U.S. market in
2017, according to eMarketer. 
    "We have to root for companies like Snapchat to bring
alternatives," said Ian Schafer, founder and chairman of ad
agency Deep Focus, noting a lack of revenue growth in 2016 for
companies other than Facebook or Google. "Everyone else was
either flat or shrunk." 
    Victor Piñeiro, senior vice president of social media for
digital agency Big Spaceship, compared Snapchat's ascendance
among younger users to how Viacom Inc's MTV courted
teens in the 1980s and 1990s. 
    "They've so squarely nailed that demographic. I think
there's plenty of space for Snapchat in this coming year," said
Piñeiro. "What I'm curious to see is how it grows beyond the
under-35 demographic."

 (Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Anna
Driver and Meredith Mazzilli)
