Indian e-commerce firm Snapdeal to make profit in 2 years - CEO

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian e-commerce firm Snapdeal expects to turn profitable in the next two years, its CEO said, as the company takes steps to cut costs and boost efficiency in a market currently dominated by homegrown Flipkart and U.S. internet giant Amazon.
Kunal Bahl, who co-founded Snapdeal in 2010, also told Reuters in an interview on Monday that the online marketplace provider backed by Japan's SoftBank Group did not immediately need to raise capital unless it makes an acquisition.
"I see a relatively clear line of sight to (profit) and we've been making great progress in that direction also," Bahl said. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.