Indian online retailer Snapdeal to raise $600-$650 mln investment -sources

MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian online retailer Snapdeal
is close to raising $600 million to $650 million from existing
investors, led by Japan's SoftBank Corp, to expand
operations, three people involved in the fundraising said.
The amount, set to be the biggest investment in India's
growing e-commerce sector after Flipkart raised $1 billion in
July, is likely to be announced next week, the people said.
The people declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to media ahead of an official announcement.
Snapdeal and SoftBank declined to comment.
Indian online retailers have been raising funds to expand
and compete with bigger rival Amazon.com Inc as more
Indians shop on the internet.
Analysts at Nomura estimated in a research note in July that
India's e-commerce industry could quadruple to $43 billion over
the next five years from $10 billion in 2013, driven by online
retail.
Besides SoftBank, Snapdeal's other investors include eBay
Inc, Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd and Ratan Tata,
the former chairman of the Tata conglomerate.
