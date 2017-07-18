FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart lifts bid for rival Snapdeal to up to $950 mln
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
2017年7月18日 / 凌晨3点45分 / 1 天前

Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart lifts bid for rival Snapdeal to up to $950 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MUMBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Indian e-commerce player Flipkart has sweetened its buyout offer for smaller rival Snapdeal to between $900 million and $950 million, two people familiar with the negotiations said, adding that the new proposal is being evaluated by the company's board.

Reuters previously reported that Snapdeal had earlier this month rejected Flipkart's initial bid of between $800 million and $850 million, as its board was unsatisfied with the offer and the payment terms.

The sources, who asked not to be named as the discussions are not public, said talks between the two sides are ongoing.

Flipkart, Snapdeal and its main backers were not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha)

