HP says to sell photo sharing service Snapfish

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Hewlett-Packard Co said it would sell its web-based photo sharing service Snapfish to digital imaging company District Photo.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
HP, the world's No. 2 PC maker, bought Snapfish for more than $300 million in 2005 and made the company a part of its printing and personal systems group.
Reuters had reported in September that HP was exploring a sale of Snapfish.
HP said in October it would separate its computer and printer businesses from its corporate hardware and services operations this year. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.