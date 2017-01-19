Snap Inc hires Jennifer Park Stout as head of global policy

Jan 18 Messaging app owner Snap Inc has hired
Jennifer Park Stout, former deputy chief of staff to the U.S.
Secretary of State, as its head of global public policy, a
spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.
Stout started at the company "recently," the spokeswoman
said.
Snap, the owner of the popular Snapchat app, is expected to
go public early this year, vying for a $25 billion valuation.
Earlier this month, the Venice, California-based company
hired former Sony Entertainment Chief Executive Michael Lynton
as its chairman.
The company has made a push into news and entertainment
content. In 2015, it began sharing video and articles from TV
networks such as CNN and ESPN on a feature called Snapchat
Discover.
It also signed deals in 2016 with media companies such as
Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal
to have them produce original shows for Snapchat.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)