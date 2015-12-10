Data integrator SnapLogic raises $37.5 mln from Microsoft, Silver Lake

Dec 10 Data integrator SnapLogic said on
Thursday it raised $37.5 million in funding from Microsoft Corp
and venture capital firm Silver Lake Waterman.
SnapLogic allows businesses to integrate large amount of
data in a single cloud platform, helping them run applications
faster.
The San Mateo, California-based company's previous investors
include Ignition Partners, Triangle Peak Partners and Andreessen
Horowitz.
Andreessen Horowitz, part of SnapLogic's first outside
funding round of $2.3 million in 2009, has a portfolio of
successful technology companies including Facebook Inc,
Airbnb and Lyft.
SnapLogic was founded in 2006 by Gaurav Dhillon, former
chief executive of business software maker Informatica.
SnapLogic, whose customers include Adobe Systems Inc
and AstraZeneca Plc, has reported that
third-quarter bookings grew 182 percent from the second quarter.
