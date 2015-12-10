Data integrator SnapLogic raises $37.5 mln from Microsoft, Silver Lake

Dec 10 Data integrator SnapLogic said on Thursday it raised $37.5 million in funding from Microsoft Corp and venture capital firm Silver Lake Waterman.

SnapLogic allows businesses to integrate large amount of data in a single cloud platform, helping them run applications faster.

The San Mateo, California-based company's previous investors include Ignition Partners, Triangle Peak Partners and Andreessen Horowitz.

Andreessen Horowitz, part of SnapLogic's first outside funding round of $2.3 million in 2009, has a portfolio of successful technology companies including Facebook Inc, Airbnb and Lyft.

SnapLogic was founded in 2006 by Gaurav Dhillon, former chief executive of business software maker Informatica.

SnapLogic, whose customers include Adobe Systems Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, has reported that third-quarter bookings grew 182 percent from the second quarter. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)