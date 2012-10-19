UPDATE 1-SNB vice chair urges Swiss banks to bolster capital

* Danthine says C.Suisse, UBS should keep boosting capital
* Says franc still "unusually strong" against euro
(Recasts, adds detail on UBS, Credit Suisse)
ZURICH Oct 19 The Swiss National Bank (SNB)
isn't yet satisfied with steps taken by big banks Credit Suisse
and UBS towards boosting capital, the
central bank's vice chairman was quoted as saying on Friday.
The SNB urged Credit Suisse to address a capital shortfall
to shield it from the risk of an escalation in the euro zone
crisis in its financial stability report in June.
"Credit Suisse has caught up. We encourage both banks to
continue to bolster capital," SNB vice chairman Jean-Pierre
Danthine told Swiss business newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in
an interview published on its website.
"Until we've reached this goal, I can't say I'm satisfied,"
he said.
Danthine stopped short of calling for the two to split off
their riskier investment banking arms, saying the banks have to
decide themselves how best to deal with stiffer requirements for
these activities.
UBS's and Credit Suisse's investment banking arms soak up
far more capital than their private banking arms.
The two banks are in the process of submitting plans to
Swiss regulators on how they would wind down and save activities
relevant to Switzerland's financial system, if the need arose.
Danthine said he hoped the banks would learn lessons from
the financial crisis - during which the Swiss government had to
bail out UBS in 2008 - and hold more of their own capital than
demanded by regulators.
Asked if the SNB's foreign exchange reserves, which stood at
73 percent of annual output in September, could keep rising,
Danthine said it was still possible.
"However there will come a point when the trust in the
franc's strength will fade. Currently the franc is still
unusually strong against the euro," he said.
Danthine said he was encouraged by recent measures taken by
the European Central Bank to stabilise the euro zone and by ECB
President Mario Draghi's determination to save the euro.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Katherine Bart; Editing by
Mark Potter)