SNB says it will keep cap on Swiss franc as long as necessary

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
RUESCHLIKON, Switzerland Nov 21 The Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc remains a key part of monetary policy and it will be maintained as long as required, a central bank board member said on Friday.
"It's clear that the minimum exchange rate of 1.20 is absolutely central to prevent an unwanted tightening of monetary policy conditions," Fritz Zurbruegg said in a speech in Rueschlikon, near Zurich.
The cap will remain in place for as long as necessary, Zurbruegg said.
The safe-haven Swiss franc is hovering close to the 1.20 per euro limit imposed by the Swiss central bank in 2011, when the currency's strength squeezed exporters and threatened deflation. (Reporting by Katharina Bart, writing by Alice Baghdjian)
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.