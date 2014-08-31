Swiss c.bank's Jordan says ready to intervene to defend franc cap -report

* SNB's Jordan says franc cap is "absolutely central"
* Further measures possible to ensure price stability
* Says sees more macroeconomic, geopolitical risks
* SNB could cut growth forecast at September meeting
ZURICH, Aug 31 The Swiss National Bank stands
ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market to defend its
cap on the franc and could take further measures to ensure price
stability, its chairman told a Sunday newspaper.
The franc has strengthened in recent weeks towards the 1.20
franc per euro threshold the SNB has set as a minimum exchange
rate, mainly due to speculation that the European Central Bank
may further loosen monetary policy in the euro zone to stimulate
growth.
"The franc is still highly valued. Enforcing the minimum
exchange rate of 1.20 is absolutely central to ensure adequate
monetary conditions in Switzerland," Thomas Jordan said in an
interview with NZZ am Sonntag, adding an appreciation of the
franc would pose the risk of deflation.
"We continue to stand ready (to defend the cap) by unlimited
currency purchases if necessary," Jordan said.
The SNB has not had to intervene in the forex market to
defend the cap for the last two years, he said. It introduced
the minimum exchange rate in 2011 to prevent the franc's strong
appreciation from further hurting the economy.
Asked whether the SNB might consider raising the minimum
exchange rate to 1.25 per euro, he said: "We're not doing
monetary policy fine-tuning, but we don't rule out any measure
that could help to ensure price stability in the medium term."
Switzerland's economy faces increased macroeconomic and
geopolitical risks that may lead the SNB to cut its economic
outlook at its meeting in September, Jordan said.
"Macroeconomic risks have increased over the last weeks. New
geopolitical risks have emerged and we've seen weaker than
expected international macro data, mainly in Europe and Latin
America," he said when asked whether the SNB would maintain its
outlook for 2 percent growth this year.
"There is no doubt that the environment for Switzerland has
deteriorated," he said.
Jordan also said it was good to see that the dynamics in
mortgage lending and prices in the Swiss real estate market had
weakened somewhat, also thanks to measures such as the
anti-cyclical capital buffer and self-regulation.
"But there are still imbalances. It is much too early to
drop our guard. We have to keep an eye on the development and
exhort banks to be cautious."
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)