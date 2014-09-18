版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 18日 星期四 18:56 BJT

SNB's Jordan says has not ruled out negative interest rates-Swiss TV

ZURICH, Sept 18 The Swiss National Bank has not ruled out negative interest rates, Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Swiss television on Thursday.

Asked what further measures the SNB could take to defend its cap on the Swiss franc, Jordan said in an interview with Swiss television SRF: "Many things are possible. In particular, we have not ruled out the introduction of negative interest rates."

At its quarterly meeting on Thursday, the SNB toughened its stance on defending the cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro, but stopped short of announcing further measures for now. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐