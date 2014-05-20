SNB: no change to relationship with C. Suisse after guilty plea

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
BERNE May 20 The Swiss National Bank will continue to do business with Credit Suisse as it has done in the past despite the bank's guilty plea to helping wealthly Americans dodge taxes, the central bank's chairman said on Tuesday.
"We will continue our business relationship with Credit Suisse as was the case in the past," Thomas Jordan said at an event in Bern.
Jordan added: "We expect that the U.S. Justice Department treats all banks equally and fairly and that Swiss banks are no exceptions." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold)
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.