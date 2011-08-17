UPDATE 2-SNB moves softly to tame Swiss franc; currency spikes

* SNB to expand sight deposits to 200 bln Sfr from 120 bln
* Move builds on bank's existing measures to fight strong
franc
* Market had anticipated more radical moves
* Swissie spikes by up to 2 pct against euro
(Adds details, background)
By Catherine Bosley and Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Aug 17 The Swiss National Bank stepped
up its efforts to tame a runaway franc on Wednesday but stopped
short of direct intervention, disappointing markets that had
positioned for more radical measures and sending the currency
sharply higher.
The central bank said it would boost liquidity by expanding
banks' sight deposits to 200 billion francs from 120 billion
francs and take additional steps if needed, even as the
government ran the rule over possible measures of its own to
offset the impact of the currency's gains on economic growth.
The franc rose as much as 2 percent against the euro after
the SNB announcement, which fell short of expectations the bank
might set a lower limit for the euro-franc exchange rate, with
some anticipating an announcement on Wednesday.
"The market was expecting far more radical measures ...like
targeting a specific exchange rate. This is more of the same,
and is inadequate in an environment where investors are seeking
safe havens," said Lena Komileva of Brown Brothers Harriman.
Worries about the global economy and debt in the euro zone
and the United States have prompted investors to pile into the
safe-haven franc.
As a result it has soared from one record to another against
the euro and the dollar, serving up a policy dilemma for a
central bank anxious to safeguard Swiss jobs and exports but
which got its fingers burnt when it last intervened in markets
to rein in the currency in 2009/10.
This time, the SNB has so far responded to the rapid gains
by slashing its already low interest rate target to virtually
zero and flooding the market with francs.
The currency retraced some of the gains at the end of last
week and the start of this week, falling about 10 percent
against the euro to around 1.13 after strong rhetoric from the
SNB and rallying political support made the prospect of
intervention seem very real.
FURTHER STEPS
The central bank reiterated on Wednesday it was ready to
take further steps to cap the franc's strength if needed, after
policymaker Jean-Pierre Danthine said last week no option was
being ruled out -- though some solutions were more practical
than others.
"The SNB seems very determined to do what it can to reduce
pressure on its currency and it still has more extreme cards in
its hand that it could play depending on market conditions,"
said Kathleen Brooks, Research Director at Forex.com.
"So while there may not be a euro peg today that doesn't
mean there won't be one tomorrow."
Swiss officials are under increasing pressure to take
decisive action as the franc's gains start eroding economic
growth.
Even globally diversified companies like drug firm Roche
and watchmaker Swatch Group have started to
report an impact on earnings, while the franc is also weighing
on the country's banking sector.
Trade union members gathered in front of the SNB and Swiss
parliament on Tuesday to voice their frustrations, repeating
warnings that tens of thousands of jobs could be at stake if the
SNB fails to put a lid on the franc's appreciation.
Eyes are now on what measures the Swiss government might
take after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Newspaper TagesAnzeiger reported on Wednesday the government
could unveil a 1.5 billion franc package to bolster small and
medium-sized businesses, as well as the hospitality and tourism
sectors.
The cabinet may hold a press conference later on Wednesday,
or possibly on Thursday, to lay out these measures.
One option that has been touted is introducing negative
interest rates -- forcing banks to charge clients to hold their
money -- something Switzerland last saw in the 1970s and which
was used more recently by Japan.
But this has had little success in the past and the
government rejected imposing a charge on offshore accounts as
well as imposing capital controls earlier this summer.
Meanwhile, deflationary conditions are already taking hold
on Swiss money markets.
The December 2011 Euroswiss contract is trading at 100.11,
up from 100.08 on Tuesday and 100.06 at the start of the week,
implying an expected three-month Swiss franc Libor rate at -0.11
percent in December. <0#FES:>.
Adding more liquidity will push implied yields further into
negative territory, but FX traders say it is unlikely to
discourage investors seeking safe-haven currencies as yet.
To reach the new 200 billion franc mark in sight deposits,
the SNB said it would use foreign exchange swaps and repurchase
its own debt -- called SNB bills.
(Additional Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by John
Stonestreet)