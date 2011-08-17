RPT-UPDATE 1-SNB makes low-key move to tame franc; currency spikes

* SNB to expand sight deposits to 200 bln Sfr from 120 bln
* Move builds on bank's existing measures to fight strong
franc
* Market had anticipated more radical moves
* Swissie spikes by up to 2 pct against euro
(Adds details, background)
By Catherine Bosley and Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Aug 17 The Swiss National Bank made
fresh efforts on Wednesday to tame a runaway franc but again
steered clear of direct intervention, disappointing markets that
had positioned for more radical measures and sending the
currency sharply higher.
The central bank said it would further boost liquidity by
expanding sight deposits to 200 billion Swiss francs from 120
billion francs, and would if necessary introduce further
measures.
The announcement boosted the franc by as much as 2 percent
against the euro, given players had speculated the SNB might set
a lower limit for the euro-Swiss franc exchange rate, with some
anticipating an announcement on Wednesday.
"The market was expecting far more radical measures from the
SNB like targeting a specific exchange rate. This is more of the
same, and is inadequate in an environment where investors are
seeking safe havens," said Lena Komileva of Brown Brothers
Harriman.
Worries about the global economy and debt in the euro zone
and the United States have prompted investors to pile into the
safe-haven 'Swissie', which has rallied some 20 percent against
the euro and the dollar in recent months.
The SNB had already responded by slashing its already low
interest rate target to virtually zero and expanding sight
deposits.
SNB policymaker Jean-Pierre Danthine said last week that no
option was being ruled out in the central bank's campaign
against the currency's strength, though he said some solutions
were more practicable than others.
"The SNB reiterates that it will, if necessary, take further
measures against the strength of the Swiss franc," it said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Among the proposals touted to dim the franc's appeal has
been a tax on offshore deposits and an exchange rate target. The
Swiss constitution enshrines independent monetary policy.
"The SNB seems very determined to do what it can to reduce
pressure on its currency and it still has more extreme cards in
its hand that it could play depending on market conditions,"
said Kathleen Brooks, Research Director at Forex.com.
"So while there may not be a euro peg today that doesn't
mean there won't be one tomorrow."
To reach the new 200 billion franc mark in sight deposits
the SNB said it would use foreign exchange swaps and repurchase
its own debt -- called SNB bills.
Because of the strong currency, the SNB now forecasts a
slowdown in economic momentum in the latter half of the year and
corporate profits -- including at private bank Julius Baer
-- have come under pressure.
This in turn has raised the heat on Swiss officials -- both
in government and at the central bank -- to respond.
The Swiss cabinet may hold a press conference later on
Wednesday, or possibly on Thursday, to discuss the impact the
strong currency is having.
A Swiss newspaper reported on Wednesday that the government
will propose a scheme exempting small and medium-sized companies
and hotels from social security contributions and providing
funding for tourism and innovation, in line with previous
measures.
(Additional Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by John
Stonestreet)