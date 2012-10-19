SNB's Danthine says Swiss franc still "unusually strong"

ZURICH Oct 19 The Swiss franc is currently
still "unusually strong", the vice chairman of the Swiss
National Bank Jean-Pierre Danthine was quoted as saying on
Friday.
"History has shown that such an overvaluation corrects
itself over time," Danthine said in an interview with Swiss
business newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft which was published on
their website on Friday.
The SNB set a cap of 1.20 francs to the euro in Sept. 2011
to ward off the threat of deflation and recession after
investors looking for a safe-haven from the euro zone crisis
pushed the unit to one record high after another.
Danthine said he was encouraged by recent measures taken by
the European Central Bank to stabilise the euro zone and by ECB
President Mario Draghi's determination to save the euro.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)