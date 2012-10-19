SNB's Danthine says Swiss franc still "unusually strong"

ZURICH Oct 19 The Swiss franc is currently still "unusually strong", the vice chairman of the Swiss National Bank Jean-Pierre Danthine was quoted as saying on Friday.

"History has shown that such an overvaluation corrects itself over time," Danthine said in an interview with Swiss business newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft which was published on their website on Friday.

The SNB set a cap of 1.20 francs to the euro in Sept. 2011 to ward off the threat of deflation and recession after investors looking for a safe-haven from the euro zone crisis pushed the unit to one record high after another.

Danthine said he was encouraged by recent measures taken by the European Central Bank to stabilise the euro zone and by ECB President Mario Draghi's determination to save the euro.

