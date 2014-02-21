SNB's Zurbruegg says cap on Swiss franc still important tool

EU mergers and takeovers (April 26)
BRUSSELS, April 26 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ZURICH Feb 21 The Swiss National Bank's cap on the Swiss franc remains an appropriate and important monetary policy tool, board member Fritz Zurbruegg told a newspaper on Friday.
"(The cap) was an emergency measure. And it remains appropriate and important," Zurbruegg said in an interview that was published on the website of Swiss newspaper Le Temps.
"Even at 1.22 or at 1.23 (per euro), the franc remains overvalued," he said.
The SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro more than two years ago to stave off recession and deflation after investors seeking a safe-haven from turmoil in the euro zone pushed the unit close to parity.
BRUSSELS, April 26 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SAO PAULO, April 26 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has plans to provide credit services in Brazil, Jack Ma, the company's executive chairman, was quoted as saying in Wednesday's edition of O Estado de S. Paulo.
LONDON, April 26 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government was talking to Nestle after the Swiss-based company announced plans to cut almost 300 jobs in Britain, a move she said was not connected to Brexit.