SNB reports loss in 2013 due to fall in gold price

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH, March 7 The Swiss National Bank reported a loss for 2013, as profit from its foreign currency reserves failed to offset a decline in the valuation of its gold holdings after the price of the precious metal slumped last year.
The central bank reported a consolidated loss of 9.1 billion Swiss francs, confirming preliminary figures it reported in January.
The SNB said posted a valuation loss of 15.2 billion Swiss francs for 2013 on its gold holdings. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.