UPDATE 1-SNB's Jordan remains committed to negative rates and forex interventions

VEVEY, Switzerland Nov 1 The Swiss National
Bank will follow the market reaction to the U.S. presidential
election and remains ready to take action to curb the
"significantly overvalued" Swiss franc, the central bank's
chairman said on Tuesday.
On Tuesday the Swiss franc firmed past 1.08 to the euro and
reached its strongest level since the end of June as increased
expectations that Donald Trump may become U.S. president
prompting safe-haven inflows into the currency, traders said.
Speaking at an event in Vevey, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan
declined to go into details about the prospect of Trump becoming
president, saying the SNB would closely monitor the market
situation.
But he suggested it would be bad for the small, open and
export-oriented Swiss economy if the United States started
working against free trade.
"It's important that Europe, the United States, China, all
these countries, continue to take the view that international
trade is a good thing and they take action against
protectionism," he said.
Jordan told local business leaders at the event that Swiss
monetary policy was based on "two pillars": intervention on the
monetary markets and negative rates.
"The goal of this policy is to absorb and reduce pressure on
the Swiss franc, support the economy and bring back positive
inflation," he said. The policy remained appropriate, he said,
with the franc still "significantly overvalued".
Jordan said monetary policy was much more difficult than 10
years ago and that the risks for the global economy remained to
the downside because of uncertainty around the euro and Britons'
vote to quit the European Union.
The SNB has been buying currencies in large quantities and
has also charged a negative interest rate of minus 0.75 percent
on deposits it holds for commercial banks beyond a certain
threshold since January 2015.
Jordan said Switzerland was having to get used to a more
moderate growth rate, with GDP growth expected at 1.5 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, writing by John Revill; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)