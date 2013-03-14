版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 19:31 BJT

SNB's Jordan says franc cap was "absolutely necessary" step

AARAU, Switzerland, March 14 The Swiss National Bank's policy capping of the Swiss franc against the euro was an "absolutely necessary" measure, the central bank's chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.

Jordan made the comments at a gathering of business leaders after the SNB's quarterly monetary policy meeting earlier on Thursday when the SNB underlined its determination to keep a lid on the currency at 1.20 per euro. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐