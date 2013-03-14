SNB's Jordan says franc cap was "absolutely necessary" step

AARAU, Switzerland, March 14 The Swiss National Bank's policy capping of the Swiss franc against the euro was an "absolutely necessary" measure, the central bank's chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.

Jordan made the comments at a gathering of business leaders after the SNB's quarterly monetary policy meeting earlier on Thursday when the SNB underlined its determination to keep a lid on the currency at 1.20 per euro. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)