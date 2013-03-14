Jordan says SNB will maintain franc cap as long as necessary

AARAU, Switzerland, March 14 The Swiss National Bank has defended a cap on the Swiss franc against the euro as the right policy for the foreseeable future.

"I can't pinpoint how long we will maintain the cap, but for the foreseeable future it is the right policy," the central bank's chairman Thomas Jordan told a gathering of business leaders.

Earlier Thursday, the SNB underlined its determination to keep a lid on the currency at 1.20 per euro by intervening in foreign currency markets or other undisclosed measures. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)