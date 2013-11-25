SNB's Jordan says no reason to abandon franc cap for now

BIEL Nov 25 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) sees no call to abandon a minimum exchange rate for the Swiss franc against the euro, and still considers the Swiss currency highly valued, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Monday.

"With interest rates at zero the minimum exchange rate remains a necessary instrument," said Jordan, speaking at the Biel-Seeland chamber of commerce.

The SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro two years ago to stave off recession and deflation after investors seeking a safe-haven from turmoil in the euro zone pushed the unit close to parity.

Jordan's remarks come shortly before the SNB's next policy meeting on Dec 12, where the central bank is widely expected to stick to its policy of a currency cap and ultra-low interest rates to fend off deflation. (Reporting By Caroline Copley)