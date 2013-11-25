SNB's Jordan says no reason to abandon franc cap for now

BIEL Nov 25 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) sees
no call to abandon a minimum exchange rate for the Swiss franc
against the euro, and still considers the Swiss currency highly
valued, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Monday.
"With interest rates at zero the minimum exchange rate
remains a necessary instrument," said Jordan, speaking at the
Biel-Seeland chamber of commerce.
The SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro two years ago to
stave off recession and deflation after investors seeking a
safe-haven from turmoil in the euro zone pushed the unit close
to parity.
Jordan's remarks come shortly before the SNB's next policy
meeting on Dec 12, where the central bank is widely expected to
stick to its policy of a currency cap and ultra-low interest
rates to fend off deflation.
(Reporting By Caroline Copley)