SNB's Jordan says doesn't rule out negative interest rates

BERNE Dec 12 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) does
not rule out any measures for its monetary policy, including
negative interest rates, its chairman told a media conference on
Thursday.
Asked whether the SNB would follow the European Central Bank
if the latter decided to introduce negative interest rates,
Thomas Jordan said: "We do not rule out any measures necessary
to ensure an appropriate monetary policy in Switzerland, in
particular negative interest rates."
Asked about the risks attached to negative interest rates in
Switzerland, he said: "We obviously analyse the situation if it
becomes necessary to take further measures."
Earlier this month, the ECB held its main rate at 0.25
percent after a surprise cut in November but said it stood ready
to take fresh action to support the euro zone economy. Chairman
Mario Draghi said cutting rates below zero had been discussed
briefly, among other possible measures.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart)