Swiss franc cap helps guarantee monetary conditions- SNB's Jordan

ZURICH Feb 5 The Swiss National Bank will keep
its cap on the Swiss franc against the euro in place for as long
as necessary to ensure appropriate monetary conditions, the
central bank's chairman said on Wednesday.
"It is a minimum exchange rate that at the moment guarantees
adequate monetary conditions for Switzerland," Thomas Jordan
told a Swiss financial audience in Zurich.
"It will be in place as long as necessary."
The SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro more than two
years ago to stave off recession and deflation after investors
seeking a safe-haven from turmoil in the euro zone pushed the
unit close to parity.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian.)