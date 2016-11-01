SNB's Jordan remains committed to negative rates and forex interventions

VEVEY, Switzerland Nov 1 The Swiss National
Bank remains committed to limiting the "significantly
overvalued" Swiss franc through foreign currency interventions
and negative rates, the central bank's chairman said on Tuesday.
Thomas Jordan told local business leaders at an event in
Vevey that Swiss monetary policy was based on "two pillars":
intervention on the monetary markets and negative rates.
"The goal of this policy is to absorb and reduce pressure on
the Swiss franc, support the economy and bring back positive
inflation," he said. The policy remained appropriate, he said.
Jordan said monetary policy was much more difficult than 10
years ago and risks for the global economy remained to the
downside because of uncertainty around the euro and Britain's
vote to quit the European Union.
The SNB has been buying currencies in large quantities and
has also charged a negative interest rate of -0.75 percent on
deposits it holds for commercial banks beyond a certain
threshold since January 2015.
Switzerland was having to get used to a more moderate grwoth
rate, Jordan said, with GDP growth expected at 1.5 percent this
year.
"It's not what we were used to in the past, but is much
better than 2015," Jordan said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, writing by John Revill)