Lower bound for Swiss rates not reached yet - SNB's Jordan

BASEL Oct 24 The Swiss National Bank has room
to push record low interest rates even further into negative
territory but is well aware of the risks of keeping monetary
policy ultra-loose for long stretches, SNB Chairman Thomas
Jordan said on Monday.
The SNB in January 2015 abruptly abandoned its policy of
keeping the euro/Swiss franc exchange rate above 1.20
per euro. It instead charges banks 0.75 percent for excess
deposits at the SNB and says it will intervene when needed to
rein in the franc, whose strength hurts the export-reliant Swiss
economy.
Nearly two years later, not only short-term interest rates
but also long-term yields on Swiss government bonds and some
corporate debt are negative, Jordan noted, prompting concern
about the impact on banks, pension funds, savers and investors.
A further fall in nominal interest rates could spur a
flight into cash, which limits the scope for monetary policy
action, he said it remarks prepared for a conference in Basel.
"In Switzerland, the cost associated with the current
negative interest rate is clearly lower than the cost of holding
cash. Consequently, demand for cash has not yet risen
substantially. So the effective lower bound for interest rates
has not yet been reached, but we know that it exists," he said.
Negative interest rates were having the desired effect,
Jordan added.
"Despite (the) monetary policy challenges and potential
side-effects, in Switzerland the negative interest rate is
currently indispensable, owing to the overvaluation of the Swiss
franc and the globally low level of interest rates," he said.
"Nonetheless, the challenges and side-effects show clearly
that we must aim for a normalisation of monetary policy over
time," he added, stressing that only structural reforms in big
economies could pave the way for this.
Challenges included a strain on banks coping with interest
margins and on pension funds and life insurance companies
worried about profitability and meeting their obligations.
"The SNB takes these concerns very seriously," he said, but
noted "generous" exemptions from negative rates on banks'
deposits at the SNB let them decide whether and how much to pass
on negative rates to clients.
Pension funds' challenges arise not primarily from monetary
policy but rather from having to achieve returns that are
nominally fixed and were set when the equilibrium interest rate
was higher.
Still, he added: "The longer the low interest rate
environment persists, the greater the risk that distortions in
the banking system will arise, hampering the transmission of the
negative interest rate via the credit channel."
