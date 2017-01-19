Rates to stay low in Europe for some time - SNB's Jordan

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
ZURICH Jan 19 Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said the central bank will continue with its negative interest rate policy in an environment of continued low interest rates across Europe.
"We have a situation in America where monetary policy is slowly beginning to normalise. Interest rates are rising there, but it looks different in Europe," he said in an interview with Swiss TV from Davos on Thursday.
"Here interest rates will remain low for some time, and that is what is relevant for us," he said. "Therefore we will continue to focus on negative interest rates in Switzerland."
The SNB introduced negative interest rates two years ago to ward off investments in the Swiss franc, which the central bank has consistently described as "significantly overvalued."
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
LONDON, May 25 European shares clung on to gains in early deals on Thursday helped by firmer banking shares and as corporate deals activity, after French aero firms Safran and Zodiac finally striking a deal, continued apace.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.