Switzerland may add Postfinance to list of too-big-to-fail banks

ZURICH Aug 27 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is
considering adding Postfinance to a list of banks that come
under closer supervision because of their importance to the
wider financial system, the Berne-based group said on Wednesday.
"We were contacted by the Swiss National Bank (to say) that
they have begun evaluating whether Postfinance is systemically
relevant," a spokesman for the banking arm of the state-owned
post office said.
The move would make Postfinance, which forms the backbone of
Switzerland's system of payments, the fifth bank to be
identified as one whose stability is essential for the
well-being of the Swiss financial system.
A spokesman for the SNB declined comment on Postfinance,
which processes roughly 60 percent of all payments in
Switzerland, or 965 million Swiss francs ($1 billion) last year.
The too-big-to-fail banks, which include UBS and
Credit Suisse, are required by the Swiss central bank
to meet tougher regulatory requirements as a result of their
prominence.
Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) and Raiffeisen were added to the
list, in large part because of their sizable mortgage books.
The stiffer rules include maintaining a bigger capital
cushion and establishing an emergency plan to protect themselves
against market shocks.
(1 US dollar = 0.9159 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes)