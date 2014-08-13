SNB says Raiffeisen Group systemically important

BRIEF-Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering, approval to list on NASDAQ
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
ZURICH Aug 13 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Wednesday it is adding cooperative lender Raffeisen to a list of banks that come under closer supervision due to their importance to the wider financial system.
Swiss giants UBS and Credit Suisse are Swiss banks whose stability is considered essential for the well-being of Switzerland's financial system, and Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) was added to the list last November. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: