SNB says Raiffeisen Group systemically important

ZURICH Aug 13 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Wednesday it is adding cooperative lender Raffeisen to a list of banks that come under closer supervision due to their importance to the wider financial system.

Swiss giants UBS and Credit Suisse are Swiss banks whose stability is considered essential for the well-being of Switzerland's financial system, and Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) was added to the list last November. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
