SNB forex reserves fall slightly in September

ZURICH Oct 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign
exchange reserves inched lower in September, data showed on
Monday.
The SNB held 432.446 billion Swiss francs in foreign
currency at the end of September, compared with 434.171 in
August, revised from an originally reported 434.206 billion,
preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the
International Monetary Fund showed.
The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help
stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced
to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared,
swelling its already large foreign currency reserves.
