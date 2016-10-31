Swiss National Bank posts nine-month profit of 28.7 bln Sfr

ZURICH Oct 31 Switzerland's central bank posted
a profit of 28.7 billion Swiss francs ($29.05 billion) for the
first nine months of 2016, as it made gains from its huge
foreign currency holdings and its negative interest rate policy.
The Swiss National Bank made a gain of 20.3 billion
francs from its foreign currency investments of 666.2 billion
francs, and a valuation gain of 7.5 billion francs from its gold
holdings, it said on Monday.
The results were also supported by higher profit from
negative interest rates, which rose to 1.1 billion francs from
843 million francs in the first nine months of 2015.
The institution has been buying currencies as well as
foreign bonds and equities in massive amounts to check upward
pressure on the highly-valued franc.
($1 = 0.9878 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill)