UBS buys Stabfund from SNB for $3.762 bln

ZURICH Nov 8 Swiss bank UBS has
bought back the stabilisation fund set up five years ago to bail
out the bank during the financial crisis, for $3.762 billion,
the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Friday.
UBS will pay the SNB $1 billion plus half of the remaining
amount of the purchase price. The central bank said the
repayment would have a favourable impact on its 2013 annual
result.
In autumn 2008, the Swiss government, the Swiss financial
markets watchdog and the SNB adopted measures to rescue UBS, the
country's biggest bank, including taking on some $39 billion in
illiquid assets by the SNB which have since turned profitable.
