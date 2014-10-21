UPDATE 1-SNB's Zurbruegg says current interest rates appropriate

(Adds quotes, detail)
GENEVA Oct 21 Swiss National Bank board member
Fritz Zurbruegg said on Tuesday current interest rates were
appropriate and the central bank would defend its cap on the
Swiss franc with unlimited purchases of foreign currency and
take further measures if needed.
"Current interest rates are appropriate from a price
stability perspective," Zurbruegg told a public conference at
the Graduate Institute in Geneva.
The franc was still highly valued and the SNB stood ready to
purchase unlimited amounts of foreign currency to defend its cap
of 1.20 francs per euro and could take further measures
immediately if needed, he said.
Zurbruegg reiterated that the SNB had other tools at its
disposal, including negative interest rates to combat ultra-low
interest rates.
The SNB had discussed the historical example of Denmark
using negative interest rates with the International Monetary
Fund, he said, and said that in Denmark's case banks had
hesitated to pass them on to their retail clients and tended to
increase lending rates instead.
"The IMF said 'Perfect! You do two flies with one swat,'"
Zurbruegg said.
However there were not many studies available on the impact
of negative interest rates on the markets, he said.
Long-term low interest rates risk fuelling asset bubbles,
which the SNB tries to ward off with "macroprudential measures"
such as its countercyclical buffer to keep property prices in
check.
"What we are seeing in the last couple of quarters is a
slowing down on the mortgage market," he said.
"Is it enough? It's definitely too early to say but what's
clear, the countercyclical buffer increases resilience of the
banking system because it increases capital reserves. We have
these other measures that appear to be working but we don't have
time yet to make a serious analysis."
He also reiterated the SNB's opposition to a Swiss
referendum which would limit the bank's freedom of movement to
manage its gold deposits.
"We're taking this extremely seriously," he said, adding
that the SNB did not normally take a stance in politics.
Although the bank shared the referendum's purported goal of
ensuring monetary stability, it did not agree on its method,
which would force the SNB to hold 20 percent of its reserves in
gold and bar it from selling gold.
"Take it forward and you'll be stuck with only gold on your
balance sheet," he said. "This is not something theoretical.
This is something that will have real consequences for monetary
policy."
(Reporting by Tom Miles, Editing by Angus MacSwan)